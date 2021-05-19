Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Prothena posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%.

PRTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,931 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter worth $14,252,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 42.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 876.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 223,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,635. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

