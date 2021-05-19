Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to post $3.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $21.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

PRVB opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $467.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Provention Bio by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.