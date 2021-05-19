Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BGAOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

