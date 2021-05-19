PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.62. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,969,000.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

