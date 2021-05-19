Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $14.62 on Top Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $14.62 or 0.00036541 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $10,487.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00074610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00346032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00190756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.44 or 0.01211207 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

