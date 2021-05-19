Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE:HTA opened at $27.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

