Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Payments in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $195.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.55. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

