Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.71). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Cogent Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 100.89% and a negative net margin of 264.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $320.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,399,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,230,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,438,000. Finally, Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,289,000.

In other Cogent Biosciences news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

