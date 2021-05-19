Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Raised by Analyst

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

