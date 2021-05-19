Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Raised by Analyst

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit