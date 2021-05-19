Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Lowered by Analyst

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for RadNet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RadNet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of RDNT opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. RadNet has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $315.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $733,064.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

