Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Raised by Analyst

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 391,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

