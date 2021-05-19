Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Raised by Analyst

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2021 earnings at $10.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$170.60.

TSE:GSY opened at C$141.65 on Monday. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$48.29 and a 1 year high of C$157.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$139.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

In related news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total value of C$1,404,173.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,682,929.92. Insiders have sold 42,201 shares of company stock valued at $5,629,457 over the last three months.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

