Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Target in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

NYSE TGT opened at $206.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $217.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

