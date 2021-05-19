Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Lowered by Analyst

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for R1 RCM in a report released on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCM. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 384,606 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 28.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,027 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 86,341 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 22.7% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 18,500 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

