Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.450-2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $172.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day moving average is $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.70.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

