QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,984 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 73,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 756,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 76,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,163 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.73. The stock had a trading volume of 233,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487,159. The firm has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

