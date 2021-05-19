Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Upgraded at Bank of America

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

