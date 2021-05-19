QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Announces Earnings Results

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 125.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.99. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QUIK shares. Roth Capital raised shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Andrew J. Pease bought 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,160.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,244.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of QuickLogic worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

