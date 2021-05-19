QuickSwap (QUICK) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market cap of $108.84 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $681.28 or 0.01810169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00308603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00176669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.33 or 0.00888314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00029671 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

