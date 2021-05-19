R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on RCM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a b- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,997. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.