Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 550,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,350,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 58,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,783,000 shares of company stock worth $30,026,080.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.