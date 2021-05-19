Ralph Lauren (RL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -109.36, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.