Ralph Lauren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 926% compared to the typical daily volume of 405 put options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

Shares of RL opened at $136.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,025 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after acquiring an additional 144,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

