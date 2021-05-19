Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.86

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.86 and traded as high as $18.28. Rand Capital shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 464 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 132.02 and a current ratio of 132.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The asset manager reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 85.66% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

