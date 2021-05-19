Randall J. Hogan Sells 10,836 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.72 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,919,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after buying an additional 2,085,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

