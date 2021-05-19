Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $5.37

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $264.77 million and $82.22 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00014686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00064230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00293260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00174893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.83 or 0.00867049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,339,618 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.