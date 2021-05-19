Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $112,045.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,233.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,444 shares of company stock worth $906,497. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

