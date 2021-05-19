Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 207 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $191.79 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $258.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.