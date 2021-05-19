Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $12.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

