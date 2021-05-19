Raymond James Weighs in on Exchange Income Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.35.

EIF opened at C$39.85 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$22.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 35.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.67%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.