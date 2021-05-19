Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,248 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 76,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. 107,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,152. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $87.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

