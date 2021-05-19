RBC Bearings (ROLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

