Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Buys 181 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 3.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.38% of Eversource Energy worth $111,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,408,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,661,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after buying an additional 30,701 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after buying an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $235,467,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.18.

Shares of ES traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.