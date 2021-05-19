Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $584,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $30,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.86. 3,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,682. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.33 and its 200-day moving average is $140.31.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

