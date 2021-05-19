Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Purchases 189,544 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,736,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,544 shares during the period. Alliant Energy comprises about 3.3% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $94,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,670. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

