Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

5/6/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.50 to $37.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

5/4/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.50 to $37.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $33.00 to $41.00.

4/30/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $38.00.

4/21/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

4/20/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

4/16/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $33.00.

4/12/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/1/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $27.00 to $32.00.

3/29/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Bloomin’ Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $32.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 55,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,946. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

