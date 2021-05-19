Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $47.50 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

REG has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.85.

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 235.68, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

