Renew (LON:RNWH) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities cut Renew to an add rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Shares of LON RNWH opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 603.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 539.49. Renew has a 52-week low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £516.15 million and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.83 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

