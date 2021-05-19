Renew (LON:RNWH) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 674.92 ($8.82) and last traded at GBX 650 ($8.49), with a volume of 42146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($8.36).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.83 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNWH shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities lowered Renew to an “add” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 603.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 539.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The stock has a market cap of £523.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

