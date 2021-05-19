Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bird Construction Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BDT. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

TSE BDT opened at C$9.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.35. The company has a market cap of C$518.19 million and a P/E ratio of 12.27. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.