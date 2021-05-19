Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $379.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

