Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trean Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trean Insurance Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. Trean Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIG. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 70,862 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,981,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 212,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 215,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc provides products and services to the specialty insurance market in the United States. The company underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. It also offers workers' compensation; other liability insurance products, such as admitted general liability and construction defect products; accident and health; and other insurance products.

