Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of ATNM opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $19.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

