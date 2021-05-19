Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Wendy’s Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,588,000 after buying an additional 946,263 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,203,000 after acquiring an additional 916,364 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 530,734 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,803,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.