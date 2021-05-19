Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ: OCDX) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OCDX stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,535. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $516.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.19 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $101,705,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

