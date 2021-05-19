Reviewing Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nuance Communications and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications 1.89% 11.24% 3.56% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

97.9% of Nuance Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuance Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nuance Communications and Temenos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications 1 3 4 0 2.38 Temenos 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nuance Communications presently has a consensus target price of $52.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.09%. Given Nuance Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nuance Communications is more favorable than Temenos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuance Communications and Temenos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications $1.48 billion 10.23 $21.40 million $0.47 112.57 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuance Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Temenos.

Volatility & Risk

Nuance Communications has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuance Communications beats Temenos on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. Its Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions that improve the clinical documentation process, from capturing the complete patient record to improving clinical documentation and quality measures for reimbursement. Its solutions include Dragon Medical One, cloud-based speech solution; computer-assisted physician documentation; diagnostic imaging solutions; Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience, a voice-enabled solution; and clinical documentation improvement and coding. The company's Enterprise segment primarily engages in using speech, natural language understanding, and artificial intelligence to provide automated customer solutions and services for voice, mobile, Web, and messaging channels. Its solutions include intelligent engagement solutions; Conversational AI; Engagement AI; and Security AI. Its Other segment provides voicemail transcription services. The company serves organizations across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail. Nuance Communications, Inc. markets and sells its solutions and technologies directly through sales force, as well as through a network of resellers, including system integrators, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, distributors, hardware vendors, telecommunications carriers, and e-commerce Websites worldwide. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions. It also offers Temenos Infinity, a digital banking product; Temenos Multifonds, a fund administration solutions; Temenos SaaS solution that supports banks in different sectors and geographies; Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platforms that delivers digital transformation; and Temenos AI that provides individualized, frictionless customer experiences, drive customer loyalty and profitability, and automate processes. In addition, the company provides Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; and Temenos Regulatory Compliance, which is used to address fraud, remain compliant with regulations, and manage risk. Further, it provides retail and private banking, corporate and business banking, Islamic banking, wealth management, financial inclusion, mobile banking, consultancy and training services, and support services. Additionally, the company offers Temenos MarketPlace that enables customer to discover the fintech solutions to complement its Temenos software; and Temenos Developer Community, an open API catalogue that brings standardized out-of-the-box APIs to fast track innovation with online support and resources. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

