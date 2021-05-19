Reviewing StoneMor (NYSE:STON) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ)

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares StoneMor and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneMor -19.33% N/A -4.97% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

76.8% of StoneMor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of YogaWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.9% of StoneMor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

StoneMor has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YogaWorks has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneMor and YogaWorks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneMor $289.52 million 0.90 -$151.94 million N/A N/A YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.01 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

YogaWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneMor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for StoneMor and YogaWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

YogaWorks beats StoneMor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneMor

StoneMor Inc. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers caskets and other funeral related items; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, insurance products, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 313 cemeteries in 26 states and Puerto Rico; and 80 funeral homes in 16 states and Puerto Rico. The company is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

