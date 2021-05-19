Richard G. Kyle Sells 37,635 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.62. 425,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,835. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

