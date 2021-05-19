Richard Tong Sells 2,500 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 710,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,617,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,280,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 186,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.