Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Raised to $112.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $89.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

