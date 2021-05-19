Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Raised to $112.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.
RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.
Shares of RIO stock opened at $89.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.